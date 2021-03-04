Korean Government Announces Plan to Provide more than 19 Million U.S. Dollars in Humanitarian Assistance amid Worsening Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen

1. Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs Ham Sang-wook attended the “Virtual High-level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen” held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 1 (New York Time), and announced the Korean government’s plan to provide more than 19 million U.S. dollars in humanitarian assistance in response to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Amid the continuing armed conflicts in Yemen, the humanitarian crisis in the country is expected to worsen due to severe famine this year. The United Nations and the governments of Sweden and Switzerland co-hosted the event to mobilize support of the international community.

2. Participants including Deputy Minister Ham stressed that a peaceful solution for the conflict is critical to ending the suffering of Yemeni people, and called on all parties to cease hostilities and engage in the international efforts to build peace across the country.

3. As he announced the Korean government’s plan to provide humanitarian assistance in response to the urgent humanitarian crisis in Yemen, Deputy Minister Ham emphasized the need for the international community to contribute to sustainable development. The Korean government will provide rice to the Yemeni people experiencing the unprecedented food crisis, in addition to the humanitarian assistance through international organizations.

On top of COVID-19 test kits to support Yemen’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, he explained that the Korean government is contributing to the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (COVAX AMC), a mechanism to provide vaccines to low and middle income countries.

4. The Korean government will continue to take part in the international community’s efforts to enhance the Humanitarian assistance-Development-Peace Nexus for the sake of the fundamental and sustainable solution for the protracted humanitarian crises, including the one in Yemen.