King Salman Relief Centre supports major Yemen projects

1 January 2020 - RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA. The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre today signed two agreements for a total of SAR 14 mio. The first agreement is dedicated to Emergency Response for Hygiene and Sanitation in the Aden governorate. The second is to provide and Distribute Food Assistance in Yemen 2020.

Yemen is a country where millions of people are in urgent need of sanitation, hygiene, food assistance. Having access to clean water is crucial for the good health and reduces the spread of disease. Food and WASH services needs remain substantial due to the increasing number of IDPs and people in need as a result of the conflict.

The agreement on Emergency Response and Hygiene was signed by Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of KSrelief with the Hand by Hand Foundation. The agreement benefits 865,000 people. It aims to meet the existing needs in the field of public hygiene and environmental sanitation in Aden governorate. It will contribute to improving the level of public hygiene and health education and reduce the spread of epidemics and diseases that were caused by an accumulation of waste. Moreover, the agreement will contribute to building the capacity of the local community.

The agreement to provide and distribute food assistance in Yemen 2020 was signed with the Benevolence Coalition for Humanitarian Relief. The support will provide 90,000 people living in Hadramawt, Al Mahrha, Ma’rib, and Al Jawf with food aid.

In a press statement, the Supervisor General of KSrelief expressed his delight on signing these agreements. “I am very happy that we were able to contribute in alleviating the suffering and supporting the people of Yemen”, said Dr Rabeeah.

Over the past five years, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has implemented projects in Yemen with a total funding of USD 16.7 billion. This makes the Kingdom one of the top donors to Yemen. KSrelief has also implemented 383 projects in different sectors for a total cost of USD 2.9 billion that covered all areas of the country impartially.

“The Saudi humanitarian work has broad horizons and reflects the true image of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”, said Dr Rabeeah. KSrelief works in 46 countries around the world and is now preparing to host the Second Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum (RIHF) in March 2020 under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Royal Highness King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.