King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre Donates 900,000 Liters of Fuel to the World Food Programme for Distribution inside Yemen under the Yemen Comprehensive Humanitarian Operation

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSRelief) has agreed to provide 900,000 liters of fuel to the World Food Programme (WFP) for supply to hospitals in nine governorates of Yemen. The fuel will be delivered in convoys of 5 trucks, each hauling 36,000 liters of fuel, and the current convoy is the second of its kind to deliver such aid under the Yemen Comprehensive Humanitarian Operations (YCHO), launched on 22 January 2018.

The first convoy was launched on 26 January, transporting 180,000 liters of diesel fuel to Ma’rib via the AlWadea land crossing on the border between Yemen’s Al Jawf Governorate and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The supplies agreed upon today between KSRelief and the WFP bring the total fuel deliveries under the YCHO plan to 1,080,000 liters.

The YCHO plan calls for 5 trucks carrying a total of 180,000 liters of fuel per week from KSRelief to Yemeni hospitals threatened by electricity shortages. Four more convoys of equal size will follow the convoy en route today. Upon taking delivery of the cargo, the WFP will supply fuel to both to the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) for use inside Yemen.

The current convoy will enter Yemen at AlWadea and continue to Ma’rib, where the trucks will deliver their cargo to the WFP for transfer to Saudi Hospital in Hajjah Governorate, Al Salam Hospital in Sa’ada Governorate, and hospitals in Sana’a and Amran Governorates. In addition, the fuel delivery program calls for supplies to the Al Mawhit District Governorate Health Office of Al Mahwit Governorate, and hospitals in Abyan, Dhimar, Hodeidah, Lahej, Rayma and Shabwa Governorates.

All of the above governorates are under the partial or total control of Iran-backed Houthi militias. Delivery of aid to Yemen under the YCHO remains impartial and non-discriminatory.

ENDS

