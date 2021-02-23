King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre signs USD 40 million agreement with the World Food Programme (WFP) to prevent famine and malnutrition in Yemen

​RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre signed today a Joint Cooperation Agreement with the World Food Programme (WFP) to improve food security for the most affected families in some areas of Yemen. This agreement will benefit 2,333,333 individuals at a cost of USD 40,000,000 to prevent famine and malnutrition.

The agreement was signed by Advisor to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief, Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, and Executive Director of the WFP, Mr. David Beasley.

The agreement aims to meet the priorities of food security and nutritional needs in accordance with the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Report (IPC) for the food insecurity analysis in Yemen, to benefit the following governorates: Abyan, Al Hudaydah, Amran, Al Bayda, Dhale, Ma'rib, Shabwah, Taiz, Al Mahrah, Socotra, Hadramawt, Aden, Al Jawf, Hajjah, Ibb, Lahij, Sada'a, Sanaa, Al Mahwit, Dhamar, Amanat Al Asimah and Raymah. The project will be completed within six months.

Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah affirmed in a press statement that Kingdom has reached a pioneering role in global relief and humanitarian work. Throughout its history, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has extended the hand of support to brotherly and friendly countries based on its belief in the importance of humanitarian work. Dr. Al Rabeeah stated that the Yemeni people’s humanitarian needs are a priority for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and that the Kingdom is the largest supporter and financier of humanitarian response plans for Yemen.

Dr. Al Rabeeah also noted that Saudi Arabia’s support covered all humanitarian sectors, and helped the UN and its agencies provide decent livelihoods for millions of Yemenis, adding that this agreement with (WFP) would contribute to the provision of food security for families most in need in Yemen.

HE Dr. Al Rabeeah indicated that this agreement was a continuation of the ongoing humanitarian and relief aid provided by the Kingdom, represented by KSrelief, to support Yemen and its people in accordance with the generous directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince.