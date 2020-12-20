Joint Statement on Infant and Young Child Feeding in the Context of COVID-19 Pandemic in Yemen

Yemen Nutrition Cluster Partners call for ALL involved in the response to COVID-19 pandemic to protect, promote, and support the feeding and care of infants and young children and their caregivers. This is critical to support child survival, growth and development and to prevent malnutrition, illness and death.

This joint statement has been issued to help secure immediate, coordinated, multi-sectoral action on infant and young child feeding (IYCF) in line with adopted IYCF guidance in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic response in Yemen.