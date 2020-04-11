Joint statement by 59 Nongovernmental Organizations on the announcement of a temporary ceasefire in Yemen

Over five years of brutal war in Yemen have left millions of Yemenis weakened by malnutrition and disease, and decimated Yemen’s health system. The imminent threat of COVID-19 will exacerbate an already dire humanitarian situation: 80 percent of the population is in need of humanitarian assistance, the majority of whom are women and children; two-thirds of the country lacks adequate access to clean water and sanitation; millions are living on the brink of starvation; nearly 20 million people lack access to adequate healthcare; and cholera, dengue, and other preventable diseases are already rife. These factors create an environment dangerously conducive to the severe and rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, threatening countless civilian lives.

Especially in light of this extraordinary threat, we, the undersigned NGOs, cautiously welcome the announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of a temporary cessation of hostilities in Yemen. We urge all parties to the conflict in Yemen to immediately halt fighting, to implement a ceasefire on the ground without delay, to release all detainees and those forcibly disappeared, and to work with the UN Special Envoy to urgently restart comprehensive and inclusive political negotiations to end the conflict.

A ceasefire alone cannot stop the spread of COVID-19 in Yemen. All parties must immediately lift restrictions and end interference with vital humanitarian operations; ensure immediate access to populations in need; facilitate the movement of humanitarian workers and goods and of commercial imports; and end blockades and other actions and policies that prevent or restrict essential commercial imports into Yemen, to maintain the humanitarian response for the millions of Yemenis who need aid to survive, and to support Yemenis’ economic livelihood. Yemeni civil society must also be supported to continue their essential role in responding to the crisis. Simultaneously, the international community must ramp up funding for the full range of humanitarian programming in Yemen. Amid this global pandemic, any suspension of life-saving assistance for Yemen, or politicization of humanitarian access and funding, will leave Yemen’s already vulnerable civilian population at heightened risk.

A cessation of hostilities in Yemen can only be a first step. Yemenis need a durable ceasefire, a comprehensive and inclusive political settlement to the current conflict, unencumbered access to humanitarian aid and commercial imports, and accountability for the violations all sides have committed during this war. Yemen cannot wait any longer for an end to the conflict and humanitarian devastation that has ravaged the civilian population for over five years.

Signed by:

1. ACAT-France (Action by Christians Against Torture)

2. Action against Hunger

3. Action Corps

4. Alliance for Peacebuilding

5. Alliance internationale pour la défense des droits et des libertés (AIDL)

6. ALQST for Human Rights

7. Avaaz

8. Bread for the World

9. Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies

10. CARE International

11. Center for Civilians in Conflict (CIVIC)

12. Center for International Policy

13. Center for Policy Analysis in Horn of Africa

14. CIVICUS

15. Cordaid - Catholic Organisation for Relief and Development

16. Cure Violence Global

17. Danish Refugee Council

18. Dhameer for Rights and Freedoms

19. Freedom Forward

20. Friends Committee on National Legislation

21. Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect

22. Global Communities

23. Handicap International - Humanity & Inclusion

24. Human Rights First

25. International Civil Society Action Network

26. International Federation for Human Rights

27. International Rescue Committee

28. Islamic Relief Worldwide

29. Karuna Center for Peacebuilding

30. Médecins du Monde

31. Mercy Corps

32. Mothers of Abductees Association

33. Musaala for Human Rights Organization

34. Mwatana for Human Rights

35. Norwegian Refugee Council

36. Observatoire des armements

37. Oxfam

38. Pax Christi International

39. Peace and Building Foundation

40. Peace Direct

41. Physicians for Human Rights

42. Première Urgence Internationale

43. Project on Middle East Democracy

44. Refugees International

45. Saferworld

46. Salam for Yemen

47. Search for Common Ground

48. Solidarités International

49. STAND: The student-led movement to end mass atrocities

50. Students for Yemen

51. Tearfund

52. United Nations Association of the National Capital Area

53. Watch for Human Rights

54. Win Without War

55. World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT)

56. Yemen Relief and Reconstruction Foundation

57. Yemen Solidarity Network

58. Yemen Civil Alliance for Peacebuilding

59. Yemeni Alliance Committee