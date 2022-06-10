Joint Rapid Assessment of Markets (JRAM) Mawza & Dhubab market (Ta’iz), April 2022

INTRODUCTION KEY FINDINGS

IOM and REACH conducted a Joint Rapid Assessment of Markets (JRAM) in Mawza and Dhubab market in Ta’iz governorate in April 2022. The assessment draws on key informant interviews with retailers, wholesalers and consumers, with the objective to quickly map the markets’ functionality and availability of key items, and consumers’ accessibility to the market, its products, and cash. The rationale of the assessment was to inform IOM on the feasibility of future Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) in the area.

More methodological details are found on page 4.

Mawza and Dhubab are rural towns in Ta’iz governorate. Mawza has an population of approximately 21,000, of which 1,800 are internally displaced people (IDPs). Dhubab has an population of 26,000 with 4,500 IDPs.2 The vendors serve the towns’ citizens and its neighboring villages. The field team estimated a total number of 30-40 shops per town providing goods and services.

•Among the main factors depleting vendors’ capital were price inflation, risk of credit default by consumers, and a high demand for purchases on credit.

•Currency depreciation was reported as the major contributor to the increase in consumer prices in the 60 days prior to data collection.

•Since the onset of the conflict,1 the supply route to Mawza and Dhubab is characterised by road closures, bad road conditions, and check-points, causing long transportation time and that push up the prices of commodities. Lately, this effect is compounded by fuel shortages and high fuel prices.

•Majority of vendor key informants (KIs) expect to keep goods available and business open.

A smaller portion of interviewed vendors are less optimistic about their the future of their business; this difference in was accredited to competition between the interviewed vendors.

•According to the interviewed vendor KIs, monitored food and WASH items were widely available in the assessed markets; vendors reported no shortages of the monitored items, and indicated storing around 1 week of stock.

•Whereas this indicates vendors’ resilience to pressures on capital and a challenging supply chain, it is uncertain whether vendors can sustain a wide and timely availability of goods if their capital reduces further or supply routes are restricted more.

•Markets were accessible to consumers without obstacles or perceived lack of safety.

•Half of food and WASH retailer KIs (11/18 KIs) reported that they had not given out credit in the last 60 days, or reported consumers defaulting on their credit as a potential future risk (12/18).

•Vendor KIs that did allow credit purchases, reported most likely to allow credit purchases to neighbours and friends; therefore, acccess to credit might be more difficult for IDPs or people from villages.

•Of the interviewed consumer KIs, 78% reported decreased income or purchasing power in the last 60 days. The most cited cause was unemployment (76%) followed by the end of humanitarian assistance (26%), inflation (24%), and currency devaluation (21%).

•As a coping mechanism to decreased income or purchasing power, more than half of the consumers reported purchasing goods on credit (64%) in the last 60 days. Other coping mechanisms frequently reported were eating different (57%) or fewer meals (57%). 30% of consumers reportedly sold household assets, while 23% indicated selling productive assets in the last 60 days.

•In light of the referenced coping mechanisms, consumer KIs will likely need to repay depts or compensate for a loss of assets in the future.