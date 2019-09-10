Joint Oral Statement: Urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and its impact on the most vulnerable populations

Mr. President,

This statement is on behalf of Save the Children and 12 civil society organisations.

Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Over 24 million people require some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Fighting throughout the country remains of grave concern, with recent fighting in southern Yemen threatening to destabilise the country further.

Humanitarian access remains challenging with more than 7.5 million vulnerable people living in districts with considerable access constraints. Parties to the conflict continue to deny or delay the delivery of humanitarian services into and throughout the country.

Civilians are bearing the brunt of the conflict. We are witnessing an escalation in human rights violations and breaches of International Humanitarian Law (IHL), including attacks on critical civilian infrastructure such as health facilities, food and livelihoods infrastructure.

Renewed action is necessary to hold all parties to the conflict accountable for violations of international law. Member States should: