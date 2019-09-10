Joint Oral Statement: Urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and its impact on the most vulnerable populations
Mr. President,
This statement is on behalf of Save the Children and 12 civil society organisations.
Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Over 24 million people require some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Fighting throughout the country remains of grave concern, with recent fighting in southern Yemen threatening to destabilise the country further.
Humanitarian access remains challenging with more than 7.5 million vulnerable people living in districts with considerable access constraints. Parties to the conflict continue to deny or delay the delivery of humanitarian services into and throughout the country.
Civilians are bearing the brunt of the conflict. We are witnessing an escalation in human rights violations and breaches of International Humanitarian Law (IHL), including attacks on critical civilian infrastructure such as health facilities, food and livelihoods infrastructure.
Renewed action is necessary to hold all parties to the conflict accountable for violations of international law. Member States should:
- Call on all parties to the conflict to comply with their obligations under IHL, take immediate measures to prevent and end violations against civilians, support all steps to avoid harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure; for authorities to implement the Safe Schools Declaration_; _and ensure full access for humanitarian goods and services;
- Renew and strengthen the mandate of the Group of Eminent Experts on Yemen, including a focus on accountability, evidence preservation, public reporting, and expertise on gender and children in armed conflict;
- Suspend the sale or transfer of arms, munitions and related materials to all parties to the conflict;
- Engage all parties to the conflict to finding a peaceful, sustainable and implementable political solution that is inclusive and accountable to women, youth, children, minority groups and civil society.