10 Sep 2019

Joint Oral Statement: Urgent need to address the humanitarian crisis in Yemen and its impact on the most vulnerable populations

Report
from Adventist Development and Relief Agency International, Norwegian Refugee Council, INTERSOS, CARE, Handicap International - Humanity & Inclusion, Action Contre la Faim France, Oxfam, International Rescue Committee, Première Urgence Internationale, Global Communities
Published on 10 Sep 2019 View Original

Mr. President,

This statement is on behalf of Save the Children and 12 civil society organisations.

Yemen remains the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. Over 24 million people require some form of humanitarian assistance and protection. Fighting throughout the country remains of grave concern, with recent fighting in southern Yemen threatening to destabilise the country further.

Humanitarian access remains challenging with more than 7.5 million vulnerable people living in districts with considerable access constraints. Parties to the conflict continue to deny or delay the delivery of humanitarian services into and throughout the country.

Civilians are bearing the brunt of the conflict. We are witnessing an escalation in human rights violations and breaches of International Humanitarian Law (IHL), including attacks on critical civilian infrastructure such as health facilities, food and livelihoods infrastructure.

Renewed action is necessary to hold all parties to the conflict accountable for violations of international law. Member States should:

  • Call on all parties to the conflict to comply with their obligations under IHL, take immediate measures to prevent and end violations against civilians, support all steps to avoid harm to civilians and civilian infrastructure; for authorities to implement the Safe Schools Declaration_; _and ensure full access for humanitarian goods and services;
  • Renew and strengthen the mandate of the Group of Eminent Experts on Yemen, including a focus on accountability, evidence preservation, public reporting, and expertise on gender and children in armed conflict;
  • Suspend the sale or transfer of arms, munitions and related materials to all parties to the conflict;
  • Engage all parties to the conflict to finding a peaceful, sustainable and implementable political solution that is inclusive and accountable to women, youth, children, minority groups and civil society.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.