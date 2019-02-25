Japanese funds provide significant boost to WFP emergency operation in Yemen

SANA’A, Yemen – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed US$30.4 million in funding from Japan to provide food and nutrition assistance for over three million vulnerable people in Yemen, bolstering WFP’s efforts to alleviate the country’s humanitarian crisis.

Japan’s support, which has been pledged in two separate grants of US$18.4 million and US$12 million, will be used to provide 2.1 million people with general food assistance for one month. These monthly food rations of staples including wheat flour, vegetable oil, pulses, sugar and salt, have been essential in preventing the situation in Yemen from deteriorating further.

A further 88,000 school children will receive a daily nutritious snack through WFP’s school feeding programme for two months while 850,000 people in urban areas will be provided with vouchers they can redeem for basic food items. Japan’s contribution will also support 250,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women, who will be provided with vital nutrition support, protecting them from disease and ensuring their babies get the best possible start in life.

“This support from the Government and the people of Japan comes at a crucial time as Yemen faces unprecedented levels of need. We are scaling up to provide emergency food assistance to 40 percent of the Yemeni population as we redouble efforts to save the country from famine,” said Stephen Anderson, WFP Yemen Country Director. “WFP is only able to do this when our donors like Japan also respond with such generous and timely support.”

As the war in Yemen enters its fourth year, over 20 million people in the country are facing a daily struggle to meet their daily food needs. Malnutrition rates among women and children are also dangerously high with around 3 million at risk of acute malnutrition. Based on the nationwide food security survey carried out in late 2018, WFP is currently scaling up to provide food assistance to up to 12 million of the most vulnerable people each month.

Economic collapse and outbreaks of disease have exacerbated the food crisis in war-torn Yemen. The provision of humanitarian food assistance remains critical, while investment in restoring people’s livelihoods and rebuilding infrastructure is also needed to put Yemen on the road to recovery.

Japan has been a strong and consistent supporter of WFP’s operations in Yemen, contributing a total of US$84.8 million over the past three years.

