Japan Renews Support to Improve Life-Saving Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Services in Yemen

Aden, Yemen – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) welcomes a US$ 1.2 million contribution from the Government of Japan to establish a new project, Emergency Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Support for Crisis Affected Communities in Hadramout.

Amid ongoing violent conflict, increasingly unpredictable and extreme weather systems have resulted in widespread damage and destruction to WASH infrastructure across Hadramout. As a consequence, communities are suffering from the increased risk of disease outbreak due to poor waste management. With the continual influx of displaced Yemenis fleeing to Hadramout from frontline conflict, the already damaged systems struggle to adequately serve the growing populations.

The new project will support improved WASH systems in five healthcare centres in Hadramout, including water supply and handwashing services, the rehabilitation of sanitation systems and training and systems development for medical waste management. This support will benefit over 50,000 local residents to access more well-equipped health services.

One of the five centres targeted will be focused on reproductive health, supporting women’s access to safe pre- and post-natal care.

An additional 20,100 Yemenis will benefit from life-saving emergency WASH interventions in communities affected by COVID-19, war and severe weather damage. These interventions will include repairs and/or installation of water and sanitation systems, support for solid waste collection and disposal, and community awareness raising to encourage best practice.

“This new project builds upon existing success from UNDP’s recently completed 3-year WASH project – also funded by Japan – which improved local water and waste management systems and service delivery for over 850,000 people in Aden and Mukalla,” explains Auke Lootsma, UNDP Resident Representative in Yemen. “These services are critical to a sustainable recovery in Yemen, building a healthier foundation for Yemenis to rebuild their lives free from the risk of disease.”

This agreement builds upon a well-established partnership between UNDP and the Government of Japan and reaffirms a joint commitment to serve Yemeni communities, helping to rebuild and achieve a sustainable, peaceful recovery for all.

