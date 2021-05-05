Japan provides USD 1.5 million for UN-Habitat to support vulnerable communities hit by heavy rains and flash floods in Yemen

Aden, Yemen, May 2021 - UN-Habitat has welcomed an additional contribution of USD 1.5 million from the Government of Japan to help rebuild resilient housing and infrastructure facilities affected by the flash floods, upgrade storm-water facilities and respond to the socio-economic impact of the floods, particularly for vulnerable communities.

In April 2020, heavy rains and flash floods hit southern part of Yemen and particularly affected internally displaced persons who had already been forced to flee their homes and were without a sustainable income.

Wael Al-Ashhab, Head of UN-Habitat in Yemen, thanked the people and the Government of Japan, stating: “This project will enable UN-Habitat to directly assist 8,415 Yemenis in Aden and Al-Hawtah cities by rehabilitating and upgrading 200 houses and water and sanitation infrastructure, which will help build back better the communities and help them become more resilient to flash floods and other climate related natural disasters.”

The Government of Japan has contributed about USD 4 million to UN-Habitat’s Yemen programme since the beginning of 2019.