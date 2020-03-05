Japan provides US$100 million to support the most vulnerable in 27 countries

YOKOHAMA – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a total of US$100 million in funding from the Government of Japan to provide vital food, nutrition and livelihoods support in 27 countries across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Of the total contribution, US$18.2 million will be used to continue providing life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable in Yemen where over 20 million people – some 70 percent of the population - are facing food insecurity because of conflict.

Japan continues to support much-needed assistance for those who are food-insecure in Syria and for Syrian refugees who have fled fighting in their home country. A total of US$4.8 million will be allocated to WFP’s operations in Syria, Turkey and Jordan.

WFP’s nutrition programmes in African countries including Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone will also benefit from Japan’s support, as will food assistance programmes to alleviate the impact of climate shocks in Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

Japan is providing US$1.3 million to assist food-insecure and conflict-affected communities in Myanmar as well US$0.6 million to help food-insecure Bangladeshis in Cox’s Bazar district who have been affected by the large influx of refugees into their community.

“We’re grateful for the generous support of the Government and people of Japan which enables us to assist so many vulnerable people,” said Naoe Yakiya, Director of WFP Japan Office. “Japan has proved itself to be a great partner in helping us provide nutritional assistance and promote human capital in those parts of the world where need is greatest.”

Japan is one of WFP’s top donors and has contributed US$973 million since 2015. The countries which will benefit from Japan’s just-announced US$100 million contribution are:

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Mauritania, Myanmar, Namibia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Turkey, Yemen and Zimbabwe.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media @wfp_jp, Facebook @wfp.jp