Japan helps to protect women and girls in Hodeida with funding to UNFPA [EN/AR]

Sana’a, 14 February 2019 – The Government of Japan donates $607,142 in support of UNFPA’s drive to provide life-saving protection services to women and girls affected by the emergency in Hodeida.

Intense fighting in Hodeida and western coastal areas of the country since June 2018 has displaced more than 800,000 people, more than half of them being women and girls.

Displaced women and girls tend to suffer most from lack of privacy, threats to safety and limited access to basic services, making them ever more vulnerable to violence and abuse.

This funding will help UNFPA to provide protection services to more than 5,000 vulnerable women and girls who are either displaced within Hodeida or stranded between frontlines.

Protection services include psychosocial support through community centres and outreach teams, medical services, access to shelters and legal support. “We are witnessing a large increase in women and girls seeking protection services in Hodeida and neighbouring governorates,” stated Anjali Sen, UNFPA’s Representative to Yemen. “We are extremely grateful to the Government of Japan for their commitment towards helping women and girls who have suffered so much hardship and trauma to be able have access to comprehensive care and support services they urgently need.” “The Japanese Government and its people are pleased to continue its partnership with UNFPA to provide protection and relief to women and girls who continue to be among the most vulnerable in Hodedia and across the country, and to help them live with dignity and respect,” stated the Embassy of Japan in Yemen.

The Government of Japan has been a key partner to UNFPA’s humanitarian response, supporting the Fund’s interventions and services to women and girls across Yemen.

UNFPA’s support to the humanitarian situation in Yemen also responds to the needs of women and girls for reproductive health services.