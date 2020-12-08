Japan helps Aden's Streets become Cleaner and Safer thanks to New Garbage Collection Trucks

New garbage collection trucks to improve environmental sustainability and support better health for Yemenis

Aden, Yemen: 8 December 2020 – Today the Government of Japan further extended its commitment for Yemen's better solid waste management by generously providing 13 new garbage collection trucks - making 25 new trucks in total as a generous contribution to the Yemeni people. Earlier this month, 12 similar vehicles were also delivered in Mukalla.

These trucks have been generously provided to the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) Crisis Support for Solid Waste, Water Supply and Sewage Institutions in Aden and Mukalla Cities Project (WASH) which aims to improve environmental and health conditions for more than 420,000 Yemenis in Aden and 300,000 in Mukalla.

Today, UNDP provided the Aden Cleaning and Improvement Fund (CIF) with the final 13 new garbage collection trucks. “Solid waste management is a fundamental and essential service provided by local authorities. It is necessary to reduce and prevent the adverse impacts of waste materials on human health and the environment, and leads to improved economic development and a superior quality of life,” explained Ahmed Lamlas, Governor of Aden. "When people can move around freely, without health and safety concerns, there is more life in the community – including for businesses."

Mr. Qaid Rashed, Director of the Cleaning and Improvement Fund in Aden, also described the current situation, noting that 12 of the existing garbage trucks are in need of repair. “Around 50 per cent of the available fleet are not properly working. They can only cover 60 per cent of Aden’s daily production of solid waste. The new garbage trucks will help us to bridge this gap.”

This activity comes within a wider package of support from UNDP to the Cleaning Funds in both Mukalla and Aden through UNDP's WASH project. With generous funding from the Government of Japan, Yemenis will enjoy cleaner streets and reduced risk of disease from the build-up of waste. “As COVID-19 continues to put pressure on already stretched health resources, these new garbage trucks work to reduce the spread of disease such as cholera, dengue, and chikungunya,” says Mr. Auke Lootsma, UNDP Resident Representative in Yemen. “Thanks to the generosity of the Government of Japan, the streets of Aden will be cleaner and safer, improving public health and the everyday lives of the Yemeni people.” UNDP’s Crisis Support for Solid Waste, Water Supply and Sewage Institutions in Aden and Mukalla Cities Project focuses on local capacity building and the rehabilitation of infrastructure to reduce water-related diseases; contribute to a stronger economy by increasing productivity; and, contribute to stability by allowing communities to enjoy the benefits of peace. Support includes the rehabilitation of facilities, maintenance of vehicles, replacement of malfunctioning sewerage pumps, provision of essential office furniture, training of staff and development of financial plans.

Press Contacts

UNDP Yemen: Leanne Rios (Leanne.Rios@undp.org or +967.712.222.301)