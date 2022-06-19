Japan and UNOPS Enhance Access to Healthcare Services in Yemen [EN/AR]

Aden, June 18, 2022 – With support from the Government of Japan, UNOPS delivered eight mobile clinics to the Ministry of Public Health and Population in Aden.

Funded by the Government of Japan, the project “Urgent Support to Health Services through the Provision of Mobile Clinics in Yemen,” focused on increasing access to healthcare through enhancing the operational capacity and resilience of the Ministry of Public Health and Population in Aden and southern governorates. It is envisaged that the additional mobile clinics will support provision of essential health services, including urgent response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to 50,000 people, 47% of whom are females. In addition to the provision of the mobile clinics, through this project, UNOPS provided training to the health workers on operations and maintenance procedures for the clinics.

Appreciating the value of the initiative, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Health and Population, Dr. Ahmed Al-Kamal said: “Today, we receive the mobile clinics provided by the people and Government of Japan and we extend our appreciation to them. The mobile clinics will provide a big service to the Yemeni people in the areas where healtcare services are not available. The mobile clinics could be considered mini-hospitals''

“The complexity of the crisis in Yemen in recent years, combined with the effects of the global pandemic, have seriously affected the living conditions of Yemeni communities and their access to essential social services, including health. As a result of our partnerships with Japan, the mobile clinics that UNOPS deliverd today will further enhance the Ministry’s capacity to reach the communities in Aden and the southern governorates, and deliver the much needed access to quality health care,” said Muhammad Usman Akram, Director of UNOPS Multi-Country Office in Amman.

