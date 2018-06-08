08 Jun 2018

It’s time for the European Union to push Yemen towards peace

Report
from IRIN
Published on 08 Jun 2018

After more than three years of fighting, Yemen is teetering on the cusp of an even fiercer war. The Saudi Arabian-led coalition is poised for an offensive on the Red Sea port of Hodeidah that could plunge Yemen into greater turmoil, deepen its humanitarian crisis, and provoke a surge in cross-border missile attacks by the Houthi rebels.

The European Union and its member states have a chance to stop the conflict from sliding into a lethal new stage Read more on IRIN

