Since it is essential, we made it accessible

Azab village is a remote village which locates in Qatabah district of Al-Dhale’ governorate which lacks facilities that cover the humanitarian needs. More than 1,200 families were living in Azab village, Qatabah district, Al Dhalea governorate without a source of water, since Azab water supply was damaged for more than three years.

The residents of the area have no solution except to seek water from other distant sources in neighboring areas. As a result, families were forced to let their children quit school in order to fetch water for their families. Consequently, this has increased the families’ suffering as they have to bring water from far distances even in the late hours of nights which could put them at risk. Besides, children stopped caring about education and only care about how to provide the basic needs of their families.

Since YFCA always seeks for the hardest to reach; within YHF fund, YFCA reached Azab village by rehabilitating the well through supplying pipes, constructing submersible pumps (motor and pump), the control panel, as well as repairing the electric generator. Moreover, YFCA supplied the generator with 2880 liters of fuel; in addition to providing some spare parts.

After suffering for more than three years, the water became easily accessed from residences in a secure and comfortable way. Beneficiaries were frequently seen next to the well, fetching water and the smiles on their faces, which reflects a source of life. “Our village is back to life” one the residents mentioned gratefully.

While the water was being drawn from the well with the presence of the local council member and the rural water responsible, many recipients voiced their satisfaction. “Now, I can go back to school and focus more on my studies” one of the children said with a full passionate glance.