Islamic Relief UK Responds To Yemen Ceasefire Agreement

Tufail Hussain, Interim Director of Islamic Relief UK said:

“Islamic Relief UK welcomes today’s agreement, which could be a major step forward for the people of Yemen, especially those in Hodeida who are on the very frontline of a conflict that is causing the displacement of thousands of people every month and leaving many more lives at risk. As one of the largest INGOs operating in Yemen, we know that without a de-escalation of the crisis, hundreds of thousands of people need humanitarian assistance to survive.

The engagement by all parties to the conflict has been impressive and we welcome the role of the international community and particularly Her Majesty’s Government in making these talks happen, but the real test of this agreement is not a handshake in Sweden but whether mothers are better able to feed their children without fear of bombs overhead.

We call on all parties to the conflict to truly respect the nature of this ceasefire and ensure humanitarian agencies like ourselves can support those who are desperately in need of life-saving aid.”