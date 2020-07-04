Islamic Relief ramps up support in Yemen as Covid-19 spreads

The number of Covid-19 cases in Yemen has reached more than 1,100 with over 300 deaths across the country. Restrictions on movement have been imposed in some areas and many public offices have been closed in order to combat the spread of the disease.

The situation in Yemen is already one of the worst humanitarian crises in decades. It is the world’s largest human induced crisis and has caused widespread displacement, hunger, disease outbreaks and severe economic decline. There are very real fears that the Covid-19 outbreak could completely cripple an already struggling nation.

Yemen needs urgent support to help combat the spread of the virus. The most pressing needs are community engagement to raise awareness on how to keep safe, as well as the procurement and distribution of medical supplies. Without this there are fears that many more could lose their lives as the virus spreads.

It is also essential that the public health system is protected and able to provide non-Covid related healthcare to treat illnesses such as cholera, diphtheria, dengue and malaria which are rife in the country. We must also ensure that nutrition treatment continues to be available to pregnant women and malnourished children.

Following requests to support the Ministry of Health in the Covid-19 response, Islamic Relief has been working tirelessly to implement measures to ensure that an already dire situation is not made even worse. So far we have extended our support to almost 130,000 families by raising awareness on how to stay safe and delivering food and other humanitarian aid.

Other measures we have taken include providing Covid-19 training to healthcare workers and working with other humanitarian organizations to support those in quarantine centres by providing ready-to-eat meals, hygiene and dignity kits, blankets and mattresses.

In the coming weeks, Islamic Relief plans to continue providing emergency food assistance as well as deliver prevention supplies such as handwashing facilities, surface cleaner and water containers to almost 500 food distribution points. We will also be supporting isolation centres and health facilities in Sanaa and Hodeida, Taiz and Dhammar with training, incentives, medical equipment and PPE.

We urgently need your support to continue delivering aid to some of the world’s most vulnerable people and help to contain the virus in a country which is on the brink of collapse: please donate now.