IRY Monthly Situation Report - Yemen, November 2021

OVERVIEW SITUATION

20.7 million people –66 per cent of the population – are estimated to need humanitarian assistance in 2021; 12.1 million people of whom are estimated to be in acute need.Over 2.25 million cases of children aged 0 to 59 months, and more than a million pregnant and lactating women are projected to suer from acute malnutrition in the course of 2021. In addition, over 15.4 million people are in need of support to access their basic water and sanitation needs, of whom 8.7 million are in acute needز

FOOD SECURITY

Food insecurity and malnutrition are the main drivers behind the number of people in need. 16.2 million people will go hungry this year (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Phase 3 or higher). This includes 5 million people facing emergency conditions (IPC Phase 4) and nearly 50,000 who were already experiencing catastrophe conditions (IPC. Phase 5).