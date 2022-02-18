IRY Monthly Situation Report - Yemen, January 2022

General Overview

SITUATION OVERVIEW

20.7 million people – 66 per cent of the population – are estimated to need humanitarian assistance in 2021-12.1 million of whom are estimated to be in acute need. Over 2.25 million cases of children aged 0 to 59 months, and more than a million pregnant and lactating women are projected to suer from acute malnutrition in the course of 2021. In addition, over 15.4 million people are in need of support to access their basic water and sanitation needs, with 8.7 million being in acute need

FOOD SECURITY

Food insecurity and malnutrition are the main drivers behind the number of people in need. 16.2 million people will go hungry this year (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Phase 3 or higher). This includes 5 million people facing emergency conditions (IPC Phase 4) and nearly 50,000 who were already experiencing catastrophe conditions (IPC. Phase 5).

LACK FUNDING

The United Nations said in October 2021 that without additional funding, five million people may see cuts in food assistance by the end of that year. The figure was expected to rise to 7.5 million people in early 2022 .