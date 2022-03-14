IRY Monthly Situation Report - Yemen, February 2022

General Overview

SITUATION OVERVIEW

20.7 million people – 66 per cent of the population – were estimated to need humanitarian assistance in 2021-12.1 million of whom were estimated to be in acute need. Over 2.25 million of children under five, and more than a million pregnant and lactating women were projected to suer from acute malnutrition in the course of 2021. In addition, over 15.4 million people were in need of support to access their basic water and sanitation needs, with 8.7 million being in acute need.

To read more : file:///D:/ocha%20overview/Yemen_HNO_2021_Final.pdf

FOOD SECURITY

Food insecurity and malnutrition are the main drivers behind the number of people in need. 16.2 million people were expected to go hungry in 2021 (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Phase 3 or higher). This includes five million people facing emergency conditions (IPC Phase 4) and nearly 50,000 who were already experiencing catastrophe conditions (IPC. Phase 5).

To read more: file:///D:/ocha%20overview/Yemen_HNO_2021_Final.pdf

LACK OF FUNDING

The United Nations said in October 2021 that without additional funding, five million people may see cuts in food assistance by the end of that year. The figure was expected to rise to 7.5 million people in early 2022.

To read more : https://reliefweb.int/report/yemen/yemen-humanitarian-update-issue-10-october-2021-enar