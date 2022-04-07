IRC welcomes two month truce in Yemen, permanent ceasefire still needed

Aden, Yemen, April 7, 2022 — Tamuna Sabadze, Yemen Country Director at the International Rescue Committee said, "IRC welcomes the two month truce between warring parties in Yemen. This war has continued for too long and has caused tremendous suffering for millions of Yemenis over the past 7 years. Ongoing conflict compounded by climate and economic shocks have resulted in over 20 million people in need of humanitarian assistance - tens of thousands of civilians have died, over 2 million children are acutely malnourished and millions of people have lost their livelihoods. Although a two month truce is a step in the right direction, a permanent, diplomatic solution is needed to avoid further suffering for millions of civilians who continue to bear the brunt of this war."

The IRC has been working in Yemen since 2012 and rapidly scaled our programming in 2015 to address greater humanitarian needs caused by the conflict. While the ongoing conflict creates challenges for our operations, the IRC has maintained access to affected populations and continues to provide life-saving services, including treatment for malnutrition, healthcare, water and sanitation, cash assistance as well as case management services and education programming.