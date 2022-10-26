IOM Yemen - West Coast Response update (July - September 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

While the frontlines in the West Coast of Yemen have not shifted since the escalation of hostilities in the first quarter of 2022, heavy rainfall in July and August, low-level armed conflict and the widespread presence of explosive remnants of war (ERW) have put civilians’ lives at risk and endangered the prospects of longstanding peace in the region.

One of the greatest risks along the West Coast comes from ERW which are littered across both former and current frontlines. Despite communities often knowing the locations of many minefields, heavy rains and flooding have moved ERW to unexpected locations including roads, agricultural areas, and civilian neighborhoods. Since the heavy rainfall on 23-24 September, there have been 20 civilian casualties from ERW in Al Hodeidah, including 10 children, which is the highest weekly total since May. UNMHA reported that since November 2021, a total of 242 civilian casualties (101 deaths and 141 injuries) related to ERW have occurred in Al Hodeidah, more than any other governorate. Urgent, emergency measures are needed to clear contaminated areas on the West Coast.

Furthermore, in Hays and At Tuhayta districts in southern Al Hodeidah, daily breaches in the truce and the unstable security situation contributed to operational challenges, including access issues, carjackings, and continued armed conflict between local communities. Access remains restricted in Al Khukhah and Hays town where over 10,000 vulnerable individuals living in 10 displacement sites remain without much-needed assistance. Frequent carjacking incidents in Mawza and Waziyah districts of Ta’iz, and along the coastal route between Al Makha and Aden also severely impacted the movement of humanitarian personnel and cargo. Additionally, IOM experienced access issues and delays at checkpoints within displacement sites and on roads to field operations.

Despite the concerns that remain on enduring peace on the West Coast, the truce agreement has contributed to a significant decline in displacements when compared to the first and second quarters of 2022. Between July-September 2022, IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) recorded that 173 households (HHs) were displaced to Al Hodeidah governorate (159 HHs) and Ta’iz governorate (14 HHs). The number of tracked displacements has decreased by 58 per cent compared to the second quarter of 2022, when 416 HHs were displaced and a 92 per cent decrease since the first quarter of 2022 when 1,951 HHs were displaced.

While displacements decreased in the third quarter of 2022, many families continue living in protracted displacement, in part due to the unstable frontlines, the widespread presence of ERW, and the limited assistance available to provide durable solutions to improve IDPs’ resilience. In an intention survey conducted in the West Coast in early July 2022, three months after the truce started, IOM found that 77 per cent of IDP households intended to remain at their current sites of displacements. Nearly threequarters of households reported insecurity at locations of origin as main reason for not having returned yet. Additionally, basic shelter and living conditions were worsened by summer flooding which left hundreds of IDPs without shelter, food, and non-food items. Based on IOM DTM’s findings, primary needs in covered areas of displacement include food assistance (69%) followed by financial support (29%).

Considering the various challenges and funding gap, IOMs has continued to deliver the much-needed humanitarian assistance to most affected communities, through its multisectoral approach that combines Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM), shelter and non-food items (S/NFI), water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), and cash programming in Al Khukhah, At Tuhayta, Al Makha, Mawza, and Waziyah districts.