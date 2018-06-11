11 Jun 2018

IOM Yemen: Weekly Situation Report (27 May - 2 June 2018)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 02 Jun 2018
Download PDF (2.94 MB)
  • 22.2 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance
  • 2 million people are internally displaced
  • 2.2 million people are aimed to be supported by IOM

Key Highlights
- As part of installing one of the largest solar WASH systems in Yemen, a second 120 kw solar powered system has been installed successfully, supporting 15,000 IDPs, host communities, and other conflict affected individuals, and the local water authorities in improving operational efficiency.
- As part of supporting national programmes in the implementation of HIV/AIDS, TB, and Malaria activities in Yemen, 423 awareness sessions have been conducted, printed materials distributed among 36,735 people, 229 suspected cases referred for lab investigation, and 21 confirmed cases of HIV, Malaria or TB have been provided treatment since 2017.
- As prevalence of cholera shows confirmed signs of declining, IOM is scaling down its cholera response, with one DTC and 6 ORPs remaining open in Ibb.
- Fit-to-travel medical screening was done in Hudaydah for over two hundred migrants from Ethiopia prior to their departure home via Djibouti. Among them, eight individuals were provided with necessary treatment. An anti-scabies campaign was carried out at a Migrant Response Point in Hudaydah, with 161 migrants screened, treated as applicable, and oriented on health and hygiene.

