01 Jun 2018

IOM Yemen Weekly Situation Report 20 May - 26 May 2018

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 26 May 2018 View Original
22.2 million
People are in need of humanitarian assistance
2 million
People are internally displaced
2.2 million
People are aimed to be supported by IOM

Key Highlights

  • IOM started installing one of the largest solar WASH systems in Yemen. The first 120 kw solar power system has been successfully installed on the roof of Senan Hatroum School, supporting 25,000 IDPs, host communities, and other conflict affected individuals, and the local water authorities in improving efficiency.
  • There was an outbreak of malaria and dengue fever in a prison in Hodeidah. IOM screened 338 prisoners to positively identify and treat 49 cases of malaria and 149 cases of dengue fever. 32 of these cases were referred to higher level healthcare facilities.
  • 1,782 conflict-affected children benefitted from a range of activities in Child-Friendly Spaces (CFSs) in Sana’a and Aden, and four children were referred to focused PSS.  Provided healthcare assistance to 11,164 IDPs and other conflict affected Yemenis and 1,140 migrants during the reporting week through IOM-supported healthcare facilities across Yemen. IOM started supporting one health center in Ash Shahil district and two health centers in Najrah district in Hajjah Governorate.
