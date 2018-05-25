25 May 2018

IOM Yemen Weekly Situation Report 13 May—19 May 2018

from International Organization for Migration
19 May 2018
22.2 million People are in need of humanitarian assistance

2 million People are internally displaced

2.2 million People are aimed to be supported by IOM

Key Highlights

  • Installations of electric submersible and horizontal pump units were completed in An-Nadirah city in Ibb, expected to benefit over 14,000 individuals. 344,000 liters of water was trucked to different water points, hospitals, and other locations, benefitting over 22,000 individuals.

  • IOM started supporting Ber Ali health unit in Rudum district in Shabwa and Abdulqai health center in Ash Shaikh Outhman district in Aden Governorates.

  • Provided healthcare assistance to 13,003 IDPs and other conflict affected Yemenis and 890 migrants during the reporting week through 61 IOM-supported healthcare facilities across Yemen.

  • 1,918 conflict-affected children benefitted from a range of activities in Child-Friendly Spaces (CFSs) in Sana’a and Aden, and 22 children were referred to focused PSS.

  • A total of 1,816 migrants were provided direct assistance with such services as registration, screening, food, NFIs, and hygiene kits.

International Organization for Migration:

