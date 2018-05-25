IOM Yemen Weekly Situation Report 13 May—19 May 2018

22.2 million People are in need of humanitarian assistance

2 million People are internally displaced

2.2 million People are aimed to be supported by IOM

Key Highlights

Installations of electric submersible and horizontal pump units were completed in An-Nadirah city in Ibb, expected to benefit over 14,000 individuals. 344,000 liters of water was trucked to different water points, hospitals, and other locations, benefitting over 22,000 individuals.

IOM started supporting Ber Ali health unit in Rudum district in Shabwa and Abdulqai health center in Ash Shaikh Outhman district in Aden Governorates.

Provided healthcare assistance to 13,003 IDPs and other conflict affected Yemenis and 890 migrants during the reporting week through 61 IOM-supported healthcare facilities across Yemen.

1,918 conflict-affected children benefitted from a range of activities in Child-Friendly Spaces (CFSs) in Sana’a and Aden, and 22 children were referred to focused PSS.