IOM Yemen Water, Sanitation & Hygiene 2019 Quarter 4 Report, October – December

Through its water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) activities, IOM supports the most vulnerable communities in Yemen, including displaced persons, host communities, people at risk of famine and malnutrition, and people living in cholera-affected areas. IOM combines the restoration and maintenance of existing WASH systems and the direct provision of WASH services, including the distribution of basic hygiene kits, chlorine tablets, accompanied by hygiene promotion, water trucking and capacity building of local partners to ensure a sustainable response. Over the course of 2019, IOM reached over 1.3 million people with critical WASH services.

COMMUNITY HYGIENE PROMOTION

To promote healthy communities, the WASH team holds hygiene sensitive sessions and distributes hygiene kits. In the last quarter of 2019, the team with support from the community distributed 13,272 kits in Shabwah, Abyan, Lahj and Aden governorates.

CAPACITY BUILDING

IOM works with local partners and authorities to build their capacity in WASH services and develop longer term locally led WASH solutions, particularly as public infrastructure has been impacted by the conflict. In quarter 4, IOM hosted a refresher training for 16 community hygiene volunteers, who monitor water sites and carry out hygiene promotion in two displacement camps in Taizz. In Lahj, Shabwah and Abyan, the WASH team selected and trained 29 community hygiene volunteers. The team also selected and trained 26 water point monitors and two chlorinators to manage water points in Marib displacement sites.

CONFLICT MITIGATION

Through rehabilitating shared water infrastructure, improving livelihoods and increasing the role of women and youth in natural resource management and conflict resolution, IOM’s WASH teams work to reduce conflict over land and water, enhancing social cohesion. During this quarter, the WASH team started the process of identifying project sites for WASH-related conflict mitigation interventions in Hadramout governorate with IOM’s transition and recovery team.

WATER SUPPLY SYSTEMS AND SANITATION SERVICES

To support the health and wellbeing of displaced communities,

IOM’s WASH teams work in displacement sites, particularly in Ibb, Marib, Al Hudaydah and Taizz, maintaining clean water and safe sanitation. In quarter 4, IOM rehabilitated sustainable water systems for seven health centres, which serve approximately 20,000 patients a month. In Marib, the WASH team installed 26 water points in Al Jufainah displacement camp. During the reporting period, there were a further four water sites under rehabilitation. To meet emergency water needs, IOM trucked water to displaced communities in Marib and Taizz. In Lahj,

IOM reached 10,000 people through the rehabilitation of a sewage network and supported solid waste management in two displacement sites.