IOM Yemen: Transition and Recovery - 2nd Quarter Highlights (April - June 2019)

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

2,153 PEOPLE PARTICIPATED IN CASH-FOR-WORK PROGRAMMING

39 COMMUNITY ASSETS REHABILITATED

221,800 PEOPLE REACHED THROUGH IMPROVED ACCESS TO PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE (INDIRECT)

793,500 PEOPLE BENEFITTED FROM CLEANING CAMPAIGNS (INDIRECT)

IOM implements community stabilization programming to support recovery from a state of crisis and set the foundation for inclusive and sustainable political, social and economic development in Yemen. IOM and local partners work with communities to bridge divides and resolve conflicts in support of holistic community planning and needs prioritization. To improve the livelihoods of vulnerable households and maintain peacebuilding gains, IOM strives to build the capacity of local stakeholders, with the aim of them sustaining public and social services in the longer term.