04 Sep 2019

IOM Yemen: Transition and Recovery - 2nd Quarter Highlights (April - June 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.11 MB)

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

2,153 PEOPLE PARTICIPATED IN CASH-FOR-WORK PROGRAMMING

39 COMMUNITY ASSETS REHABILITATED

221,800 PEOPLE REACHED THROUGH IMPROVED ACCESS TO PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE (INDIRECT)

793,500 PEOPLE BENEFITTED FROM CLEANING CAMPAIGNS (INDIRECT)

IOM implements community stabilization programming to support recovery from a state of crisis and set the foundation for inclusive and sustainable political, social and economic development in Yemen. IOM and local partners work with communities to bridge divides and resolve conflicts in support of holistic community planning and needs prioritization. To improve the livelihoods of vulnerable households and maintain peacebuilding gains, IOM strives to build the capacity of local stakeholders, with the aim of them sustaining public and social services in the longer term.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.