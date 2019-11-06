06 Nov 2019

IOM Yemen: Situation Report September 2019

International Organization for Migration
106,777 People reached through medical consultations

364,332 People displaced since the start of 2019

24,647 People reached through protection activities

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Yemen - already the Arabian Gulf’s most underdeveloped country - has been devastated by over four years of conflict. The United Nations considers the situation in Yemen to be the world's largest humanitarian crisis, with 14 million people at risk of starvation and repeated outbreaks of deadly diseases like cholera. Over 3.6 million people have been displaced from their homes by the crisis and are in need of humanitarian protection and assistance. In September, the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Rapid Displacement Tracking tool (RDT) tracked the displacement of 17,046 families, bringing the total number of people displaced in 2019 to 364,332. As a result of increased fighting, the highest new displacements were recorded in Taizz (6,888 ind), Al Hudaydah (4,410 ind) and Aden (3,199 ind). In addition to conflict, natural hazards like heavy rains and floods continue to affect Yemeni people. Displaced people already living in makeshift shelters are among those worst affected, finding themselves displaced for the second, third or fourth time.

IOM supports the most vulnerable groups throughout Yemen, including displaced people, conflict-affected communities and migrants through offices in Sana’a, Aden, Al Hudaydah and Marib and satellite presence in all 22 governorates. IOM In September, IOM continued to directly implement in difficult contexts throughout Yemen to provide a multisector humanitarian response, namely health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), shelter, non-food items (NFI) and cashbased assistance, camp coordination and camp management (CCCM), protection and displacement tracking.

