IOM Yemen: Situation Report November 2021

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Yemen, in the month of November, experienced several significant developments that changed conflict dynamics, further weakened the economy and exacerbated the needs of displaced, migrants and conflict affected populations in the country.

The situation in Ma’rib took an even more devastating turn in November, and IOM ramped up efforts to call for increased support to people in Yemen’s most conflict affected governorate. Since September 2021, the continued shifts in frontlines led to increased displacement, with many being displaced multiple times. In November alone, as frontlines moved closer towards Ma’rib City, IOM estimates that over 16,000 were displaced. Among those who fled, the majority (57%) went to safer areas in Ma’rib Al Wadi and (43%) in Ma’rib city. Also, among the most vulnerable are an estimated 3,500 migrants stranded in the governorate, who are more prone to various forms of abuse and exploitation, and have limited to no access to services.

The majority of displaced individuals live in severely overcrowded sites, with up to 40 persons sharing a single tent or using their remaining financial resources to rent Aug Sep Oct Nov temporary living spaces. IOM continued to provide essential assistance across 65 Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) and migrant hosting sites, providing critical health services, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) assistance, shelter, household items, protection and cash to support affected households to address their basic needs. In addition to WASH services provided at current IOM support sites, IOM will support the newly established IDP site in Ma’rib Al Wadi with water points, distribution of safe water and hygiene items. However, as current resources are insufficient to meet the growing needs of newly displaced individuals, IOM continues to advocate for more funding to provide urgent humanitarian assistance.

On the West Coast, an uptick in conflict and significant changes in frontlines resulted in over 1,000 households being displaced from Al Khukhah and Al Makha districts. To support newly displaced households in nine IOM-managed sites, the Organization deployed mobile medical teams (MMTs) to provide urgent health services and provided emergency shelter kits, hygiene and non-food items.

Humanitarian actors continue to monitor the situation, to further understand both political and humanitarian implications of the new frontlines.