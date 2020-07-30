IOM Yemen: Situation Report May 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

A High-Level Pledging Conference for Yemen took place on 02 June 2020 in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Extended Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) — covering June to December 2020 — was released in advance of the Conference with a total request of USD 2.43 billion (assuming no operational constraints), which includes the USD 180 million allocated for the Yemen COVID-19 Response Plan. In the run up to the conference, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) released its 2020 Yemen Appeal for USD 155 million.

The humanitarian community continues to face severe access constraints, particularly in the north of the country. On average, 92 per cent of IOM permits from its Country Office in Sana’a were not approved in the first quarter of the year, and 45 per cent of permits were denied in May. Restrictions are being further institutionalized with the outbreak of COVID-19 in the form of movement restrictions to contain the spread of the virus, while increased hostilities threaten to pose additional operational challenges. In May, four IOM international staff remained in Sana’a, nine in Marib, and 15 in Aden; humanitarian flights into Aden and Sayun resumed in May.

While the first positive Coronavirus case was confirmed in the south in April, authorities in the north announced its first case on 05 May 2020 the death of a Somali Refugee. The humanitarian community has been operating under the assumption that there has been community-wide transmission since March. Cases have been confirmed in 10 governorates, though publicly announced official records and COVID-19 related deaths, though numbers may not represent the actual scale of the outbreak in Yemen. Critical concerns remain around the functionality of primary health care facilities for non COVID and COVID related cases. For more on IOM’s COVID-19 response, see the latest update.

Due to increasing restrictions to migrants’ movements and access to services, linked to scapegoating of migrants as carriers of the virus, migrants across the country are being severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The IOM protection team reported with large numbers of migrants stranded in Aden, Lahj and Sa’ada unable to continue their journey due to movement restrictions, and others being forcibly moved from northern governorates to the south. Migrants reported being abused and facing other risks and vulnerabilities as they navigate through Yemen. At the same time, COVID-19 restrictions have meant that migrant arrivals into Yemen are down by 94 per cent compared to May 2019. IOM continues to engage with authorities on improving the situation of migrants in Yemen and is scaling up humanitarian and health assistance where the Organization has access through its mobile and static facilities. IOM, as the co-lead for Refugee and Migrant Multisector (RMMS), presented a request of 67 USD million to support humanitarian life-saving assistance for migrants and refugees.