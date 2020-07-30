IOM Yemen: Situation Report June 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 outbreak is taking an enormous toll on Yemen’s health system and the already vulnerable population: seventy per cent of Yemen’s population lack access to soap, 60 per cent not having access to enough water. Hadramaut, Aden and Taizz governorates continued to report the highest number of cases in June. However, testing capacity remains extremely limited and there only six COVID-19 laboratories across the country. Few community level suppression measures are being implemented while treatment is not widely available and perceived risks related to seeking health care is contributing to delayed treatment and high mortality rates.

In this context, humanitarian needs are further exacerbated while the conflict remains volatile as clashes continue, for example, in Marib. Internally displaced persons (IDPs) in IOM-supported sites across Ibb, Taizz and Marib reported concerns around increased restrictions on access to medical facilities and employment opportunities. Through the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), IOM has recorded new population movements as a result of COVID-19, with more than 550 people citing COVID-19 as a reason for leaving affected areas in Aden and Lahj to locations in Lahj, Al Dhale and Abyan.

Migrants stranded in Yemen are being impacted by acts of xenophobia, movement restrictions, arbitrary arrests, detention and forced transfers to locations where they lack access to food, water, shelter and health care. In Aden city, IOM has observed a marked increase in the number of stranded migrants, as a result of movement restrictions and forced transfers from northern to southern governorates, living in dire conditions. Local security actors this month also rounded up and arrested groups of migrants in Aden and Marib—an estimated 1,500 in total.

IOM continues to scale up humanitarian and COVID-19 response activities where it has access. Advocacy for the facilitation of IOM’s Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) programme is ongoing at the regional level, recognizing that many migrants in Yemen require this as a lifesaving solution to the perilous conditions. Alongside multi-sectoral humanitarian activities,

COVID-19 prevention and response efforts, focused on risk communication and community engagement (RCCE), infection prevention and control (IPC) and case management and continuity, are ongoing in IDP and migrant hosting sites as well as in the host community. IOM activities, particularly in the north of the country, continue to be constrained due to ongoing restrictions on, and interference in, programming. In other parts of the country, the unpredictable security situation continues to pose some challenges, and challenges with the Executive Unit, the body responsible for coordinating activities in the south, forced the temporary suspension of some CCCM activities in June.