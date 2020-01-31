IOM Yemen: Situation Report January 2020 [EN/AR]

SITUATION OVERVIEW

An increase in hostilities across northern Sana’a, Marib and Al Jawf governorates in January 2020 is leading to more displacement, as almost 14,000 people flee to safer areas in Marib and Al Jawf. Many displaced families were already living in displacement sites and have been forced to move to new locations with less services.

IOM, as the lead of the CCCM and S-NFI subnational clusters, and co-lead of the WASH sub-national cluster, is scaling up humanitarian assistance in the two governorates to ensure that the newly displaced have access to critical S-NFI, health and WASH support. As we entered February, nearly 3,000 people had been assisted and items were being transported to Marib to address more needs.

The rest of the country saw relative calm in January. However, operating environment has worsened in 2020, with the increase in humanitarian access constraints impacting the humanitarian community’s ability to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in a timely and effective manner. Partners estimate that close to 8 million people were impacted by access constraints (mainly bureaucratic impediments) in 2019 alone. For IOM, close to 70 per cent of requests to move humanitarian supplies and personnel across northern governorates were not approved. The bureaucratic impediments and restrictions on moving staff and humanitarian supplies across the north have significant impacts on implementation and monitoring activities, and mean that vulnerable populations receive critical relief supplies much later.

With offices in Sana’a, Aden, Al Hudaydah, Marib, Ibb and Hadramaut, and satellite presences in all 22 governorates, IOM supports the most vulnerable throughout Yemen, including displaced people, conflictaffected communities and migrants. IOM’s sub-office in Marib – where the Organization is also setting up a humanitarian hub – and the field office in Hadramaut were newly established in 2019. IOM takes in a holistic approach to humanitarian response, incorporating health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), shelter, nonfood item (NFI) and cash-based assistance, camp coordination and camp management (CCCM), protection and displacement tracking (DTM)