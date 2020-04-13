IOM Yemen: Situation Report February 2020 [EN/AR]

SITUATION OVERVIEW

By the end of the month, 15,274 people had relocated to Marib city – many of them previously displaced, moving to locations with fewer services. IOM, as the lead of the CCCM and S-NFI sub-national clusters, and co-lead of the WASH Sub-national Cluster, scaled up humanitarian assistance in Marib. Close to 3,000 households received support this month, with aid operations ongoing to fill all response gaps.

Humanitarian partners continued to face unprecedented humanitarian access issues and blockages to reaching people in need. The most significant obstacles to humanitarian access in Yemen remain bureaucratic impediments and interference to humanitarian operations, mainly in areas controlled by de-facto authorities. Persistent delays and denials of permits by authorities continued to block a timely and effective response. The restrictive environment shows no improvement, and in February IOM experienced an increase in restrictions with 96 per cent of all its permit submissions to move staff and humanitarian supplies denied. The shrinking humanitarian space in northern Yemen has had significant impacts on IOM’s needs assessments, monitoring and aid delivery activities. In fact, needs assessments for 2020 have not been able to move forward, further delaying the preparation of Yemen’s 2020 Humanitarian Needs Overview and Humanitarian Response Plan. IOM was not able to deliver S-NFI supplies this month, preventing assistance from reaching 25,550 people in Al Hudaydah and Hajjah governorates.

With offices in Sana’a, Aden, Al Hudaydah, Marib, Ibb and Hadramaut, and satellite presences in all 22 governorates,

IOM supports the most vulnerable throughout Yemen, including displaced people, conflict- affected communities and migrants. IOM’s sub-office and humanitarian hub in Marib and the field office in Hadramaut were newly established in 2019. IOM takes in a holistic approach to humanitarian response, incorporating health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), shelter, non- food item (NFI) and cash-based assistance, camp coordination and camp management (CCCM), protection and displacement tracking (DTM)in its operations.