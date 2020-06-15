IOM Yemen: Situation Report February 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

With the announcement of the first positive COVID-19 case in Yemen on 10 April, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) scaled up its prevention and response activities. As of 30 April, Yemen had reported six cases with zero confirmed deaths. However, the humanitarian community in Yemen is working under the assumption that COVID-19 has been spreading fast across the country. As a result of COVID-19 fears, migrants are facing increased protection risks. Thousands have found themselves stranded and a rising number face crowded conditions that do not meet public health standards in transit and detention centres or forced quarantine. IOM, in its lead role of the Refugee, Migrant Multi-Sector (RMMS), has been working closely with humanitarian partners to monitor trends of stigmatization, violence and detention of migrants, while coordinating a response, and scaling up protection assistance as well as advocacy efforts.

IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) teams have monitored several country wide COVID-19 movement restrictions, including the closure/partial closure of five international airports, twelve sea border points and three land border points. In addition to the restricted movements between governorates and curfews in many, there are severe operational restrictions in northern governorates. In April, 45 per cent of IOM permits to implement activities in northern governorates were not approved; this was much higher (75 per cent) for requests to travel between governorates. This is a worrying trend as humanitarian programming needs to continue to address vulnerabilities that will only be further exacerbated by COVID-19 (see IOM’s COVID Response Update for more information).

IOM remains committed to maintaining operations and delivering assistance throughout the pandemic – the Organization has activated its Business Continuity Plan and is working within the UN system to ensure international staff are able to rotate in and out of the country, with five staff rotating out in April.

Along with scaling up COVID-19 preparedness and response activities, IOM continued to respond to the displacement crisis in Marib governorate, now in its third month. The Organization provided lifesaving assistance to approximately 50,000 displaced persons since the start of the crisis (for more information on the situation in Marib, see IOM’s Marib Displacement Update).