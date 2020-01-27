IOM Yemen: Situation Report December 2019

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Yemen continues to struggle through the largest humanitarian crisis in the world. Due to the conflict 11,646 people were displaced in December, bringing the total number of people displaced over the course of 2019 to more than 413,000. The humanitarian community in Yemen strives to reach the most vulnerable, despite operating in a restrictive nonpermissive environment in certain areas of the country. Near the end of December, an attack on a non-governmental organizations’ (NGO) compound in Al Dhale governorate demonstrated the real risks humanitarian workers face on the ground in Yemen. Migrants continued to make the journey from the Horn of Africa to and through Yemen, with 10,938 people arriving in December and a total of nearly 140,000 migrants arriving in 2019. With the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) being the intended destination for 88 per cent of those arriving in Yemen, many migrants fall victim to abuse and exploitation by criminal networks, smugglers and traffickers. December saw a third strike on a market in Sa’ada governorate in four weeks where those killed or injured were predominantly Ethiopian migrants waiting to cross the border.

With offices in Sana’a, Aden, Al Hudaydah, Marib, Ibb and Hadramaut, and satellite presences in all 22 governorates, IOM supports the most vulnerable throughout Yemen, including displaced people, conflict-affected communities and migrants. IOM’s sub-office in Marib – where the Organization is also setting up a humanitarian hub – and the field office in Hadramaut were newly established in 2019. IOM takes in a holistic approach to humanitarian response, incorporating health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), shelter, non-food item (NFI) and cash-based assistance, camp coordination and camp management (CCCM), protection and displacement tracking (DTM).