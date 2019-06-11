IOM Yemen: Shelter NFI - Achievements May 2019

IOM in Yemen has significantly expanded its Shelter/Non-Food Items (NFI) response in 2019: more than 171,864 conflict affected people in Aden, Sana’a, Al Hudaydah, Hajjah and Taizz have been supported with in-kind and cash assistance, including standard non-food items, enhanced emergency shelter kits, hygiene kits, cash support for winterization and rental cash support.

IOM has 10 warehouses across five governorates in Yemen. Each warehouse, with a total storage capacity of 14,837 sqm, is strategically located to facilitate the prepositioning of essential emergency relief items for rapid response purposes.