IOM Yemen: Shelter & NFI - 2nd Quarter Highlights (April - June 2019)

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

68,417 PEOPLE REACHED THROUGH IN-KIND & CASH ASSISTANCE

10,852 SHELTER, NONFOOD ITEMS & HYGIENE KITS DISTRIBUTED

11,326 PEOPLE RECEIVED RENTAL SUPPORT

2,000+ METRIC TONNES OF S-NFI DELIVERED

Operating across ten governorates, IOM’s shelter and non-food items (S-NFI) team contributes to an effective and coordinated preparedness, emergency and recovery response in Yemen. IOM’s assistance includes the provision of NFI kits and emergency shelter kits to displaced people residing in collective centres, makeshift shelters and informal settlements. Where possible, IOM considers the use of cash transfers to provide people with purchase flexibility while supporting local markets.

FLOOD RESPONSE

IOM scaled up its S-NFI activities in response to the heavy rains and floods, which severely impacted over 80,000 people across the country. Among those most affected are displaced communities whose shelters have failed to protect them from harsh weather conditions. IOM distributed enhanced emergency shelter and NFI and Hygiene kits to 10,852 displaced families and host communities residing in the worst flood affected governorates such as Aden,

Abyan, Hajjah, Al Hudaydah, Ibb and Taizz

WAREHOUSING & LOGISTICAL CAPACITY

IOM operates 10 warehouses across five governorates with total storage capacity of 14,837 sqm. Essential emergency relief items are pre-positioned in these strategically located warehouses for rapid response purposes.

RENTAL ASSISTANCE

IOM provides rental cash assistance and multipurpose cash transfers (MPCT) to displaced families for up to a six month period, covering the costs of rent and basic household items.

During Q2 of 2019, IOM supported 1,618 displaced families in Sana’a and Amanat Al Asimah governorates with rental assistance.

COMMON PIPELINE

IOM supports the S-NFI Cluster Common Pipeline by prepositioning emergency shelter and NFI kits. Emergency stock items are available to cluster partners during the onset of emergencies as a last resort to provide timely and rapid response. In Q2 of 2019, IOM, in partnership with the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), pre-positioned 5,780 emergency shelter and NFI kits in Hajjah, Al-Hudaydah, Al-Dhalea’a and Lahj governorates.

PROGRAMME COVERAGE

Target governorates: Aden, Abyan, Amanat Al Asimah, Al Dhale’e,

Al Hudaydah, Hajjah, Ibb, Lahj, Sana’a and Taizz.