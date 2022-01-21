IOM Yemen Response Strategy 2021-2022 Summary

As the country enters its seventh year of conflict, almost two-thirds of Yemen's population is in need of humanitarian assistance and an estimated 4 million people are internally displaced. The continued conflict has worsened existing vulnerabilities by threatening civilian lives, damaging key infrastructure, and plunging an estimated 81 per cent of Yemenis below the poverty line. Severe exchange rate fluctuations have increased market prices in large parts of the country leaving many unable to meet their basic needs. Some of the worst affected by the deteriorating security and economic situation are migrants moving through Yemen with hopes to reach better economic opportunities in the Gulf region. More than 100,000 highly vulnerable migrants need specialized support in Yemen.

In response to these widespread needs of the Yemeni crisis, OM sets out its Response Strategy for 2021/2022 to guide its integrated approach and implementation of humanitarian programming and stabilization efforts in a manner that mitigates risks, ensures effectiveness, and upholds humanitarian principles. |OM Yemen adopts a multisectoral, needs-based and area-based approach to respond effectively to the greatest vulnerabilities across Yemen by directly implementing its humanitarian and transitional recovery assistance. The Strategy’s needs-based approach is grounded in its independent assessments to inform and review each intervention based on the realities of IOM's capacity and context. Its area-based approach focuses on response efforts in strategic locations where IOM can scale up its accountable humanitarian programming. Additionally, the Strategy's also aims to expand Emergency Preparedness and Response (EPnR) operations to provide rapid assistance to communities affected by conflict and shocks.

IOM Yemen prioritizes three main Strategic Objectives of its programming that are essential to saving and sustaining lives and building resilience in Yemen. These objectives include: