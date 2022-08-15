IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 7 to 13 August 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 1 January to 13 August 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 8,151 households (HH) (48,906 Individuals) who experienced displacement at least once.

Between 7 and 13 August 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 423 households (2,538 individuals) displaced at least once. The majority of people moved into/within the following governorates and districts:

Shabwah (313 HHs) – Ataq (141 HHs), Markhah As Sufla (49 HHs), Ar Rawdah (46 HHs) districts. All displacements in the governorate were internal.

Marib (88 HHs) – Marib City (63 HHs), Marib (18 HHs), Harib (7 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib and Shabwah.

Taiz (11 HHs) – Al Mudhaffar (4 HHs), Al Qahirah (4 HHs), Al Makha (2 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Hodeidah and Taiz.

The majority of people moved from the following governorates and districts: