IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 31 July to 6 August 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of habitual residence or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements1 in terms of estimated numbers, causes of displacement, geography and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of habitual residence.

Between 31 July and 6 August 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 71 households (426 individuals)2 who experienced displacement at least once.

Safety and security concerns as a result of the conflict were the main reason for displacement, accounting for 65 per cent (46 HHs) of the total, accounting for 24 per cent (17 HHs) displaced due to the neutral disaster concerns, and followed by economic reasons related to conflict, accounting for 11 per cent (8 HHs).

Between 1 January to 6 August 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 7,659 households (HH)3 (45,954 Individuals) who experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of the year, the number of tracked new instances of displacement has been declining in an irregular pattern.