IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 30 October to 5 November 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of habitual residence or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements1 in terms of estimated numbers, causes of displacement, geography and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of habitual residence.

Between 30 October and 5 November 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 40 households (240 individuals) who experienced displacement at least once.

Safety and security concerns as a result of the conflict were the main reason for displacement, accounting for 67 per cent (27 HHs) of the total and followed by economic reasons related to conflict, accounting for 33 per cent (13 HHs).

From 1 January to 5 November 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 9,276 households (HH) (55,656 Individuals) who experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of the year, the number of tracked new instances of displacement has been declining in an irregular pattern mainly from mid-August 2022.