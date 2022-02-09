IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 30 January to 05 February 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks Returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 01 January 2022 to 5 February 2022, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 2,638 households (HH) (15,828 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2022, DTM also identified 10 displaced households who left their locations of displacement and either moved back to their place of origin or another location.

Between 30 January and 05 February 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 363 households (2,178 individuals) displaced at least once. The top three governorates and districts where people moved into/within are:

Al Hodeidah (152 HH) – Hays (137 HH), Al Khukhah (15 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Hodeidah and Taiz.

Marib (88 HH) – Marib City (62 HH), Harib (16 HH), Marib (10 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib and Dhamar.

Taiz (45 HH) – Salah (16 HH), Jabal Habashi (14 HH), Al Mawasit (7 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Taiz and Al Hodeidah.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.

Al Hodeidah (122 HH) – Hays (109 HH), Jabal Ras (10 HH), Zabid (3 HH) districts.

Taiz (86 HH) – Maqbanah (54 HH), Jabal Habashi (15 HH), Dimnat Khadir (5 HH) districts.

Marib (55 HH) – Harib (32 HH), Al Jubah (16 HH), Marib City (6 HH) districts.