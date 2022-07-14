IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 3 to 9 July 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to ee on a daily basis from their locations of habitual residence or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements1 in terms of estimated numbers, causes of displacement, geography and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of habitual residence. Between 3 and 9 July 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 74 households (444 individuals)2 who experienced displacement at least once. Safety and security concerns as a result of the conict were the main reason for displacement, accounting for 84 per cent (62HHs) of the total, followed by economic reasons related to conict, accounting for 16 per cent (12 HHs). Between 8 January and 9 July 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked a cumulative 6,330 households (37,980 individuals) that experienced displacement at least once. Since the beginning of the year, the number of tracked new instances of displacement has been declining steadily.