IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 29 August To 04 September 2021

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, geography, and needs. It also tracks Returnees who returned to their location of origin.

From 01 January 2021 to 4 September 2021 , IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 9,639 households (HH) (57,834 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of 2021, DTM also identified 580 displaced households who left their locations of displacement and either moved back to their place of origin or another location.

Between 29 August 2021 and 04 September 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 471 households (2,826 individuals) displaced at least once. The highest number of displacements were seen in:

**Marib (364 HH) – **Marib City (152 HH), Jabal Murad (66 HH), Al Jubah (59 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate were internal.

**Al Dhale'e (35 HH) – **Ad Dhale'e (17 HH), Qa'atabah (17 HH), Al Hussein (1 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Dhale'e and Ibb.

**Shabwah (26 HH) – **Bayhan (9 HH), Ain (8 HH), Ataq (5 HH) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Bayda and Marib.

Most displacements resulted from the increased conflict in the following governorates and districts.