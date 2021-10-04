IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 26 September - 02 October 2021

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on numbers of households forced to f;ee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, causes of displacement, geography and needs.

It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of origin.

During the reporting period, between 26 September and 02 October 2021, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 556 households (HH) (3,336 individuals) displaced at least once. Conflict was the main reason for displacement, accounting for 98 per cent (545 HH) of the total, followed by economic reasons, accounting for two per cent (11 HH). From 01 January to 02 October 2021, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 11,806 households (70,836 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Some 64 HH displaced in the previous reporting period, which covered 19 - 25 September 2021, were only identifoed in the current period and so, this figure has been added to the cumulative displacement total recorded from the beginning of the year.