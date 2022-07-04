IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 26 June to 2 July 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on estimated numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of habitual residence or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of estimated numbers, causes of displacement, geography and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of habitual residence.

Between 26 June and 2 July 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 85 households (510 individuals) who experienced displacement at least once.

Safety and security concerns as a result of the conflict were the main reason for displacement, accounting for 54 per cent (46 HHs) of the total, followed by economic reasons related to conflict, accounting for 46 per cent (39 HHs).

Between 1 January to to 2 July 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 7,000 households (HH)3 (42,000 Individuals) who experienced displacement at least once.

Since the beginning of the year, the number of tracked new instances of displacement has been declining in irregular pattern.