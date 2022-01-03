IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 25 December 2021 to 01 January 2022

IOM Yemen DTM’s Rapid Displacement Tracking (RDT) tool collects data on numbers of households forced to flee on a daily basis from their locations of origin or displacement, allowing for regular reporting of new displacements in terms of numbers, causes of displacement, geography and needs. It also tracks returnees who returned to their location of origin.

During the reporting period, between 26 December 2021 and 01 January 2022,

IOM Yemen DTM tracked 466 households (2,796 individuals) displaced at least once. Conflict was the main reason for displacement, accounting for 94 per cent (439 HH) of the total, followed by economic reasons, accounting for six per cent (27 HH).

From 01 January 2021 to 01 January 2022, IOM Yemen DTM estimates that 26,227 households (HH) (157,362 Individuals) have experienced displacement at least once.

Some 170 HH displaced in the previous reporting period, which covered 19 December - 25 December 2021, in the governorates of Taiz (141 HH), Aden (14 HH), Al Hodeidah (12 HH) and Al Maharah (3 HH), were only identified in the current period and so, this figure has been added to the cumulative displacement total recorded from the beginning of the year.