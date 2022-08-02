IOM Yemen: Rapid Displacement Tracking - Yemen IDP Dashboard Reporting Period: 24 to 30 July 2022

From 1 January to 30 July 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 7,583 households (HH) (45,498 Individuals) who experienced displacement at least once.

Between 24 and 30 July 2022, IOM Yemen DTM tracked 211 households (1,266 individuals) displaced at least once. The majority of people moved into/within the following governorates and districts:

Al Jawf (115 HHs) – Khab wa Ash Shaf (115 HHs) district. All displacements in the governorate were internal.

Marib (46 HHs) – Marib City (23 HHs), Marib (15 HHs), Harib (8 HHs) districts. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Marib and Al Bayda.

Al Hodeidah (16 HHs) – Hays (16 HHs) district. Most displacements in the governorate originated from Al Hodeidah and Taiz.

The majority of people moved from the following governorates and districts: